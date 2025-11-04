Hyundai Launches All-New Venue and Venue N Line, Priced Between ₹7.89 Lakh and ₹11.11 Lakh

Hyundai Senior Management officials at the launch of the all-new Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line. | Image: Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday rolled out the latest generation of its popular compact SUV — the all-new Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line — with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The launch marked the global debut of both models, underscoring Hyundai’s “Make in India for the World” vision.

Significantly, the new VENUE becomes the first vehicle to roll out from Hyundai’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Pune (acquired from GM India), setting the tone for the company’s next phase of expansion in India. This launch also signals the start of Hyundai’s broader plan to introduce 26 new products in the country by 2030.

Speaking at the unveiling, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO of HMIL, said the Venue has been a cornerstone of Hyundai’s success in India since its launch in 2019.

“With over seven lakh units sold, the VENUE remains one of India’s top three compact SUVs. Producing the new VENUE exclusively in India for global markets is a proud milestone for us,” Garg noted.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, reaffirmed the brand’s long-term commitment to India, highlighting a Rs 45,000 crore investment plan aimed at strengthening its local operations.

“The new Venue range represents a defining moment for Hyundai — the first models to emerge from our Pune plant under the philosophy of ‘Tech up. Go beyond,’” Kim said.

The latest Venue line-up boasts refreshed styling, enhanced safety technologies, and advanced connectivity features designed for smarter mobility. Hyundai said the new models will play a vital role in reinforcing India’s position as a key global manufacturing hub for the company.