Hyundai Venue, TVS Ntorq 150 Top ACKO Drive TOTMs 2026 Auto Awards

The fourth edition of the ACKO Drive TOTMs (The One That Matters) automotive awards concluded in Chennai | Image: Acko

The fourth edition of the ACKO Drive TOTMs (The One That Matters), an annual automotive awards platform, concluded in Chennai on December 19–20, recognising vehicles, manufacturers and individuals across the Indian automobile industry.

At the 2026 awards, the Hyundai Venue was named ACKO Drive Car of the Year, while the TVS Ntorq 150 won Bike of the Year. In the premium categories, BMW iX1 secured Premium Car of the Year, and Ducati Panigale V4 was awarded Premium Bike of the Year.

Viewer Choice and Individual Honours

The Viewers’ Choice Awards, based on consumer voting, went to Mahindra BE 6 in the car category and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the bike segment.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO Designate of Hyundai Motor India, was named the ACKO Drive Person of the Year 2026.

Manufacturing Pioneers and Hall of Fame Inductions

Several companies were inducted into the TOTM Hall of Fame as Manufacturing Pioneers, including Ashok Leyland, BMW Group India, Hyundai Motor India, Rane Group, Royal Enfield, and TVS Motor Company, in recognition of their contribution to Indian automobile manufacturing.

Auto industry veteran Dr V Sumantran was inducted into the TOTM Hall of Fame: Leader, Engineer, Pioneer, acknowledging his role in shaping India’s automotive ecosystem.

Evaluation Process and Jury

The awards are evaluated through a structured framework with Grant Thornton Bharat acting as the knowledge partner, overseeing jury scoring and aggregation. Vehicles shortlisted for the awards undergo two days of testing at the Buddh International Circuit under comparable conditions.

The jury comprised automotive experts, journalists, and industry professionals from India and abroad.