US President Donald Trump was left red-faced during a press briefing when reporters directly confronted him about ongoing American imports of Russian uranium and fertilisers. The question came amid Washington’s aggressive push to pressure allies—particularly India—to end energy deals with Moscow.



When asked about the contradiction, Trump admitted: “I have no idea at all. I know nothing about this. I will need to check, but we will get to the bottom of it.”

His remarks have sparked debate on whether the US is applying inconsistent standards to its own trade with Russia while criticising others.



The Reality of US-Russia Trade Ties

Despite broad sanctions and strong rhetoric against Moscow, the US continues to import significant amounts of Russian nuclear fuel. Reportrs point out that nearly 20% of America’s uranium needs are met by Russian supplies. Fertiliser imports from Russia also remain substantial, highlighting the complexity of cutting trade ties.



Critics, including Indian officials, argue that the US purchases run into billions annually, undermining its own case against other countries.

