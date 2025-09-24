Updated 24 September 2025 at 10:54 IST
'I Have No Idea': Trump Stumped When Confronted About US Buying Russian Uranium | WATCH
US President Donald Trump was left visibly flustered when reporters asked about American imports of Russian uranium and fertilizers even as his administration pressures India to cut Russian oil purchases. His blunt admission of having “no idea” about the matter has fueled criticism of US double standards amid the Ukraine war.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
US President Donald Trump was left red-faced during a press briefing when reporters directly confronted him about ongoing American imports of Russian uranium and fertilisers. The question came amid Washington’s aggressive push to pressure allies—particularly India—to end energy deals with Moscow.
When asked about the contradiction, Trump admitted: “I have no idea at all. I know nothing about this. I will need to check, but we will get to the bottom of it.”
His remarks have sparked debate on whether the US is applying inconsistent standards to its own trade with Russia while criticising others.
The Reality of US-Russia Trade Ties
Despite broad sanctions and strong rhetoric against Moscow, the US continues to import significant amounts of Russian nuclear fuel. Reportrs point out that nearly 20% of America’s uranium needs are met by Russian supplies. Fertiliser imports from Russia also remain substantial, highlighting the complexity of cutting trade ties.
Critics, including Indian officials, argue that the US purchases run into billions annually, undermining its own case against other countries.
Pressure on India, But Questions at Home
Just last month, Trump’s administration doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, in an attempt to force New Delhi to reduce its reliance on discounted Russian oil. India has defended its purchases, citing affordability and even pointing out that Washington itself had previously encouraged such deals to stabilise global energy markets.
Meanwhile, China has largely escaped similar punitive measures. Trump recently spoke with President Xi Jinping as part of ongoing trade negotiations between the two superpowers.
Rubio Warns of More Sanctions
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated on Tuesday that India’s Russian oil purchases remain a “core issue” in bilateral discussions. “There’s a lot of progress in the talks,” Rubio said, but warned that Trump is considering further sanctions to squeeze Moscow’s revenues and end the Ukraine war.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 10:29 IST