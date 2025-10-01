'I Love Tariffs': Trump Claims It's Making United States 'Rich As Hell'

Speaking at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Arizona, US President Donald Trump recently dubbed tariffs as the 'most beautiful' word in the English language and his personal favourite.

Voicing his love for tariffs, a tactic Trump's used to play hardball with major economies like India, he said, “I love tariffs. Most beautiful word. You know, we're becoming rich as hell. We’ve taken in trillions of dollars. Other countries had been taking advantage of us for years. Now we’re treating them fairly,”

India-US Bilateral Trade Talks

Since August, India has been on the receiving end of 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States. The second tranche of 25 per cent US levy came as punishment for buying Russian oil, however, with the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to the United States hopes for a mutually beneficial trade pact surged yet again.

However, this comes after several key voices claimed Trump had severely impacted India-US ties and pushed the south Asian nation towards China, as visible in the bonhomie between Xi Jinping, and PM Modi during the SCO Summit 2025.

While Trump insists tariffs are 'making us very rich', India has held its ground, arguing its energy policy is entirely its call and even pointing out that Washington's rationale for imposing punitive tariffs made no sense given United States had urged it to buy Russian crude oil to keep global oil prices in check.

Legal Battle Over US President Trump's Tariff Powers

Donald Trump also mentioned the ongoing court battle over whether he even has the authority to impose tariffs through executive orders. A lower court ruled those powers lie with Congress but delayed its ruling.