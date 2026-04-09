'I'm Not Satoshi, But...' British Scientist Black Denies Claims Of Being Bitcoin Creator

Bitcoin Founder I Satoshi Nakamoto: After a report identified British Bitcoin entrepreneur Adam Back as the digital currency creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, the cryptographer denied such claims.

Further, he noted that the article published was just a case of "confirmation bias".

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, therefore, continues to remain unidentified. Several theories linked to his identity were either based on writing style, technical knowledge or personal beliefs.

In an X post, Back penned, "i'm not satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my ~1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas."

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While an analysis note that Back's writing style is similar to Satoshi's, he revealed that people from the same backgrounds such as cryptography seldom use similar words and phrases.

Meanwhile, the analysis further showed that Back started coding early on and developed a strong interest in cryptography during his studies.

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He also worked on encryption tools like PGP, the same core technology behind Bitcoin, and used the programming language C++, a key element of the digital currency's design.

Satoshi introduced Bitcoin in 2008 through a white paper explaining a new form of digital money. He mined the first Bitcoin in 2009, quickly gaining attention in the tech world.

However, during the rise of Bitcoin's popularity, Satoshi suddenly disappeared and has not communicated since.

The report revealed that Satoshi is believed to have mined around 1.1 million Bitcoins, around 5 percent of the total supply.