ICICI Bank Charges Changing from July 1: Will You Pay More for ATM, IMPS & Cash Transactions?

Mulktinational financial services major ICICI Bank has revised its service charges for pertaining a variety of banking services like demand drafts, ATM withdrawals at non-ICICI Bank ATMs in both metro and non-metro cities, debit card fees, and cash deposit.

The fresh charges will be in effect from July 1, 2025.

Demand Draft Fresh Charges

The altered charge applicable on demand drafts issued with cheque, cash or transfer payment orders will be Rs 2 per Rs 1,000. However, there is a minimum charge of Rs 50 extending uptil Rs 15,000 per transaction.

Transactions At Non-ICICI Bank ATMs

In tier 1 cities, ICICI customers are eligible for three free transactions per month, including both financial and non-financial types, at ATMs situated in six major metropolises: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. Above this threshold, there would be fees of Rs 8.5 for non-financial transactions and Rs 23 for financial transactions.

At non-ICICI Bank ATMs in non-metro locations Outside of these metro areas, up to five transactions (both financial and non-financial) are free every month. Charges after the free limit remain the same: Rs 23 for financial transactions and Rs 8.5 for non-financial transactions. However, the total number of free transactions at all ATMs is limited to five, with only three permitted in metropolitan areas.

International ATM transactions

Customers who withdraw cash from ATMs abroad will be charged Rs 125 per transaction, additionally a 3.5 per cent currency conversion cost would be applicable. On the other hand, non-financial transactions will incur a cost of Rs 25. Senior citizens are exempt from these fees.

ICICI Bank ATM Transactions

ICICI Bank customers can avail five free financial transactions per month at ICICI Bank ATMs. Beyond this, a charge of Rs 23 per financial transaction will apply. All non-financial transactions including balance inquiries, mini statements, and PIN changes are free. Senior citizens will not be charged.

IMPS Outward Transaction Charges

For Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) outward transactions, the charges are levied based on the transaction amount. For amounts up to Rs 1,000, the charge is Rs 2.50 per transaction. For transactions above Rs 1,000 and up to Rs 1,00,000, a fee of Rs 5 is applicable. For transactions exceeding Rs 1,00,000 and up to Rs 5,00,000, the fee is Rs 15 per transaction.

Cash deposits At Branches & CRMs

Customers are allowed three free cash deposit transactions per month at branches and Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs). Beyond this limit, each transaction will attract a charge of Rs 150. In terms of transaction value, deposits up to Rs 1 lakh per month are free. After crossing this limit, a charge of Rs 3.5 per Rs 1,000 or Rs 150, whichever is higher will apply. If the threshold of both number and value limit has been crossed for the same transaction, higher of the charges mentioned above pertaining to number limit or value limit will apply. Additionally, third-party cash transactions are restricted to Rs 25,000 per transaction for regular savings accounts.

Cash Withdrawals At Branches

Customers get three free withdrawals per month. Exceeding this will cost Rs 150 per transaction. Withdrawals exceeding Rs 1 lakh in value per month will incur Rs 3.5 per Rs 1,000 or Rs 150, whichever is higher. If the threshold of both number and value limit has been crossed for the same transaction, higher of the charges mentioned above pertaining to number limit or value limit will apply. Third-party withdrawal transactions are also limited to Rs 25,000 per transaction for regular savings accounts.

Debit Card Charges