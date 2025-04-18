ICICI Bank Q4 FY25 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule And Other Key Details

ICICI Bank is scheduled to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ending March 31, 2025, on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Alongside its earnings report, the country's second-largest private lender is also expected to consider a dividend payout for shareholders.

Q4FY25 Earnings Date and Time

In a regulatory filing dated March 21, ICICI Bank informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on April 19 to review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Trading Window Closure

As per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the bank’s internal Code of Conduct, the trading window has been closed for all designated persons, including Directors and their immediate relatives, from April 1 to April 21. This measure aims to prevent insider trading ahead of the earnings announcement.

Earnings Call Schedule

Post announcement, the bank will host a media conference call at 4:00 p.m. on April 19 to discuss the quarterly performance. Earnings call with analysts and institutional investors is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. the same day.

Key Metrics to Watch

Market participants will keep a close eye on core indicators such as net interest income (NII), loan growth, asset quality, and net profit. These figures will offer insight into the bank’s operational performance and strategic trajectory.