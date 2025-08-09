ICICI Bank Raises Minimum Balance Rule for New Savings Accounts: Details

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has elevated the minimum balance requirement for its savings account with fresh rules effective from August 1, 2025.

Under this revised structure, the ICICI bank account holders in both urban and metro locales are required to maintain a minimum average monthly balance of Rs 50,000, higher from the previous Rs 10,000.

The new minimum balance requirements are as follows:

Rs 50,000 in metro and urban areas Rs 25,000 in semi-urban areas Rs 10,000 in rural areas

What would non-compliance attract for ICICI account holder?

If you fail to maintain new requisite balance it may attract penalties. The non-compliance would translate into a 6 per cen levy of the shortfall or Rs 500 payment, whichever is lower.

The latest change by India's second largest private bank makes it the one seeking the highest minimum account balance (MAB).

Also Read: India Ready to Tackle Rising Online Threats and Cyber Crimes

Current MAB Rule For Top Indian Lenders

The State Bank of India (SBI) had done away with keeping a minimum balance in its savings account since 2020.

The usual range linked to minimum balance for most banks varies from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 to cover the banks operational cost.

For instance: HDFC Bank has set a MAB of Rs 10,000 for savings accounts in urban and metro branches, Rs 2,500 for rural branches and Rs 5,000 semi-urban branches.

For Axis Bank, the minimum balance norm for metro and urban branches is Rs 12,000, while for semi-urban and rural branches is Rs 5,000 and Rs 2500 respectively.