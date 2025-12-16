ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 3: Check Final Day Subscription Status, Latest GMP, & Key Details

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: The mainboard IPO of one of India's top asset managers ICICI Prudential AMC IPO, which opened on December 12, 2025, will close on December 16, 2025. The investor interest has been strong with the issue being subscribed 2.03 times on Day 2.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Latest GMP Today, Price Band & Key Details

As of 9:32 AM on Tuesday, ICICI Prudential AMC's grey market price (GMP) was Rs 315. The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 14.55%.

The company has set the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band at Rs 2,061 to Rs 2,165 per share. It aims to raise Rs 10,602.65 crore, completely through an offer for sale (OFS). As the IPO consists only of an OFS, the proceeds will not be received by the company, but by the promoters.

After the public listing, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fifth company from the ICICI Group to list on Indian stock exchanges.

The most likely date for the IPO share allotment is December 17, 2025, while the expected listing date is December 19, 2025.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of this issue, and Citigroup Global Markets India is the book running lead manager.

On Day 2, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB's) subscribed 2.91 times, NII's (Above Rs 10 Lakh) was booked 3.36 times, NII's (Below Rs 10 Lakh) filled 3.81 times, retail investors subscribed 3.77 times, and shareholder portion by 0.83 times.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Review

"With a strong market share, the company is among the most profitable AMCs in the industry. IPO is valued at ~40.x PE on FY25 earnings (at upper price band) which are fair when compared to the leading players. Considering, the company’s consistent track record and superior financial metrics the valuations are reasonable. Hence, we recommend subscribing to the IPO from a medium to long-term perspective," noted brokerage firm Sharekhan.