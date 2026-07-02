ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Raises Stake To 5.24% In Container Corporation Of India

Asset manager major ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has raised its stake in Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) after acquiring 44,06,207 equity shares through open market transactions on 30 June 2026, according to the exchange filing.

After the acquisition, the largest asset management firm in India's stake inn the container handler company rose to 5.24% or 3,99,43,013 equity shares, from 4.66% or 3,55,36,806 shares, surpassing the 5% mark, which requires disclosure under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

As per the exchange filing, the acquisition was made for investment purposes, while increasing ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's exposure to India's logistics sector through its investment in CONCOR.

Meanwhile, the asset management company has recently witnessed the exit of Ved Prakash Chaturvedi as an Independent Director of the Company on June 30, 2026.

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On the other hand, Ajit Kumar Panda has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), signalling a big managerial transition at the state-owned transport company.

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As per the company's bourse filing, the Ministry of Railways has approved Panda's appointment, which will take effect from 1 August 2026.

Presently, he is serving as Director (Project & Services) at CONCOR and will hold the top post until his superannuation on 31 August 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.