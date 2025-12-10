Updated 10 December 2025 at 19:12 IST
ICRA Projects Impact On IndiGo’s Fiscal Results After Nationwide Aviation Crisis Enters Day 9
After the IndiGo crisis continued for nine consecutive days, Credit rating agency ICRA said India's largest passenger carrier is likely to face a financial dent in its near-term fiscal performance.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
After the IndiGo crisis continued for nine consecutive days, Credit rating agency ICRA said India's largest passenger carrier is likely to face a financial dent in its near-term fiscal performance.
This comes after IndiGo CEO's Pieter Elbers claimed operations were back as usual, however, over 220 flights remained cancelled across key routes on Wednesday December 10.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to reduce day-to-day operations by 10%. The Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu noted that while the operations will be cut, the airline is expected to continue covering all its destinations as before the flights disruptions took place.
Since Tuesday, December 2, over 4,600 IndiGo flights have faced cancellations cancelled. Check out day-specific flight disruption details.
Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 2: Over 150 cancellations
Wednesday, Dec 3: Nearly 200 cancellations
Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 4: 300 cancellations
Friday, Dec 5: Beyond 1,600 cancelled
Saturday, Dec 6: Around 850 cancelled
Sunday, Dec 7: Around 650 flights cancelled
Monday, Dec 8: Above 500 cancellations
Tuesday, Dec 9: 400 cancellations
Wednesday, December 10: Close to 220 cancellations
Beyond this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) maintains strict vigilance as it has formed an Oversight Team to monitor IndiGo's day-to-day operations.
The panel consists of eight senior Flight Operations Inspectors, including two officers expected to be permanently stationed at IndiGo's corporate office in Gurgaon.
Meanwhile, among the 220 flights that remained cancelled today, 61 were at Bengaluru airport, 137 at Delhi's IGI airport, and 21 at Mumbai airport.
(This is a developing story)
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 10 December 2025 at 19:02 IST