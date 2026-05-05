ideaForge Tech Shares Jump 8% To Hit 52-Week High- Here's What You Need To Know

ideaForge Tech Share Price: The shares of UAV-maker ideaForge Technology surged over 8% on Tuesday, May 12, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 794.40 apiece after the drone major posted its Q4 results.

In Q4 FY26, the manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles registered a net profit of Rs 60 crore as against a net loss of Rs 26 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company also posted a revenue of over 600% year-on-year (YoY) as compare to Rs 20 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its operational performance progressed with EBITDA at Rs 62 crore as compared to Rs Rs 22 crore in the same period last year, signalling a turnaround in overall business operations.

On the other hand, ideaForge Tech has "approved the allotment of 88,366 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2018," as per an exchange filing.

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"We wish to inform you that the Executive Committee of the Board of the ideaForge Technology Limited (Company) on May 04, 2026, has approved the allotment of 88,366 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2018. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects," it said.

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"Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased fromRs.43,29,92,750 comprising of 4,32,99,275 equity shares of Rs.10/-each fully paid-upto Rs. 43,38,76,410, comprising of 4,33,87,641 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid– up," the company noted in an exchange filing.