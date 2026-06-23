IDFC First Bank Fraud Case: CBI Arrests Senior IAS Officer Pankaj Aggarwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested senior IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal on June 22, 2026, in connection with IDFC First Bank fund misappropriation case.

Aggarwal was serving as Principal Secretary in School Education and Agriculture Departments, Haryana at the time. The case involves misuse of government funds from HSSPP and HSAMB accounts in IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Accounts were allegedly opened in violation of Haryana Finance Department guidelines.

The investigation conducted revealed that fraudulent transactions led to a loss of Rs 60.54 crore to the government. This Scam is part of the Rs 504 crore fraud involving funds from eight Haryana government departments.

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These funds were allegedly diverted to shell entities through illegal transactions. So far, 17 accused charge-sheeted by CBI: six bank officials (IDFC First Bank/AU Small Finance Bank), three government officials, two companies, and six private individuals.

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