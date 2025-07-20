IDFC First Bank In Spotlight: RBI Approves Warburg Pincus’ 9.99% Stake Acquisition

IDFC First Bank Share Price: IDFC Bank’s shares will be in focus on Monday, July 21, following the RBI’s approval to Currant Sea Investments B.V., an affiliate of global private equity giant Warburg Pincus to acquire a stake of up to 9.99 percent in the lender. This announcement was made by the bank in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

According to the official filing, "Currant Sea Investments B.V. has received the approval of the RBI regarding its proposed investment of up to 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital of the Bank."

This comes after clearance was also granted by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on June 3 for the proposed investment. Currant Sea had been seeking the CCI’s approval in April for this stake acquisition.

The regulatory approvals come shortly after IDFC First Bank’s shareholders voted against appointing a non-retiring board member from Currant Sea Investments. The proposal received 64.1 percent support, therefore unable to eet the 75 percent approval required under corporate governance norms.

Earlier, Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) had informed about a joint investment commitment of Rs 7,500 crore in IDFC First Bank via compulsorily convertible preference shares. As part of this plan, IDFC First Bank will issue 81.26 crore preference shares to Currant Sea Investments and 43.71 crore shares to ADIA-backed Platinum Invictus, both priced at Rs 60 per share.

