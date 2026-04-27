IDFC First Bank Shares Surges Over 3% - Here's What You Need To Know

IDFC First Bank Share Price: The shares of private lender IDFC First Bank surged as much as 3.27% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 69.43 apiece on Monday, April 27.

IDFC First Bank Q4 Results

This comes after the Mumbai-headquartered bank posted a 5% surge in net profit on a year-on-year to Rs 319 crore, as against Rs 304 crore in the same period last year.

It's mainly aided by steady growth in lending operations and improvement in asset quality, even as it navigated challenges related to a fraud incident during the quarter.

IDFC First Bank's total income increased to Rs 12,183 crore during the quarter against Rs 11,308 crore in the same quarter a year ago, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

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The interest income increased to Rs 10,553 crore for the reporting quarter, as against Rs 9,413 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, the Haryana government de-empanelled IDFC First Bank and ordered the withdrawal of all state funds following a Rs 590 crore fraud detected in February 2026 at the Chandigarh branch.

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The Government of Haryana has ended all dealings with the private lender and ordered departments to move funds to public sector banks. The State also ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged siphoning of funds. Regarding the incident in Chandigarh, it said, the bank has fully expensed out the impacted amount in Q4 FY26, for which the post-tax impact is Rs 483 crores. Management is certain that no further material financial adjustments are required beyond those already recognised.

Coming to its asset quality, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved marginally to 1.61% against 1.87% in the year ago. Similarly, its net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.48% from 0.53% in the March quarter of the previous year.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO V. Vaidyanathan said, “The asset quality of the bank remains stable. We have always mentioned that the asset quality of all businesses continues to perform well, except for the micro-finance book, which was an issue for the entire industry in FY25 and FY26.