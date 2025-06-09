IEX Share Price Today: Stock Up 4% As SEBI Clears Launch Of Electricity Futures

The shares of Indian Electricity Exchange (IEX) rose more than 3% on Monday as the company reported a sharp rise in electricity trade volumes.

Additionally, the Securities and Exchange Board of India also recently approved the launch of electricity futures.

IEX Share Price Today

The shares of IEX were trading at Rs 209.40 apiece on Monday, which is 3.54% higher as compared to the previous close.

IEX Performance

The company's revenue has increased from Rs 1,986 million in FY17 to Rs 5,373 million in FY25, highlighting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%.

This figure is in line with the power exchange market's 15% CAGR over FY17-FY24.

Additionally, the company's EBITDA also increased from Rs 1,435 million in FY17 to Rs 4,537 in FY25. The EBITDA margin improved from 72% to 84% in the same period.

The shares of IEX have surged by nearly 16% on the bourses this year.

IEX Share Price Outlook

In the last 6 months, the shares of IEX have witnessed a double-digit growth of 13% on the bourses and large trade volumes are expected due to rising power demand and other factors.

According to a JM Financials report, "Looking ahead, with rising power demand and an increasing share of exchange-based transactions in the total electricity market, we expect the volume traded through the exchange to grow at a CAGR of 13% during FY25-28. This is estimated to drive growth in revenue, and PAT at CAGRs of 16%, and 14%, respectively, over the same period."

IEX Share Price Target