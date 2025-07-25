IEX Shares Bounce Back with 10% Surge After Sharp 29% Slide—Here’s What Sparked the Rally

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rallied nearly 10% on Thursday, rebounding from a sharp three-day slide that saw the stock decline by over 29%. The sudden recovery came as investors bought the dip, reassessing fears around upcoming regulatory changes.

Reason behind downturn

The selling pressure earlier this week was sparked by a draft proposal from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), which suggested a shift to market coupling.

Under this proposed system, a central clearing body would determine the final electricity price across all power exchanges, rather than allowing each exchange to discover prices independently.



As per media reports, Investors viewed this as a potential threat to IEX’s long-standing dominance in the day-ahead power market, where it currently enjoys over 90% market share. Concerns arose that its role in price discovery—and in turn, its transaction-based revenue model—could be diluted.

What resulted in upswing

However, Thursday’s bounce suggests the market may have overreacted. Many traders saw value after the stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 116, triggering buying interest. IEX recovered to Rs 127.85 on the NSE by close.



Analysts also pointed out that the CERC’s proposal is still in the consultation stage, with no fixed timeline or implementation plan yet. This gives the company time to adapt and engage with regulators.



Several brokerages maintained that IEX remains fundamentally strong, with a high-margin, asset-light model, strong cash reserves, and established infrastructure.



While uncertainty around regulatory changes still looms, Thursday’s rebound reflects growing belief that the long-term business case for IEX may not be as fragile as initially feared.