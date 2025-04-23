'If This Turns Kinetic, Markets Will Crack': Market Expert on Kashmir Terror Attack

The recent terror attack in Kashmir — which claimed the lives of 26 civilians — has not only deepened national grief but also added a fresh layer of geopolitical risk to an already volatile global environment. Experts believe that the ramifications may soon be felt on Dalal Street, especially if the conflict escalates.



“This is a volatile moment in an already volatile world,” says Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura. “If things flare up further, especially with the India-Pakistan dynamic, or if the situation turns kinetic, the markets will likely react negatively.”



Read This Also: Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Tourism Shocker! J&K’s Tourist Economy Decoded



While Pakistan has historically maintained plausible deniability in such attacks, Bolinjkar suggests this time it feels more coordinated—possibly with the involvement of a larger axis. “It’s increasingly looking like a proxy. And if you connect recent global developments, China’s shadow may also be at play,” he adds.



Bolinjkar points to recent strategic moves — including India’s deepening ties with the U.S. and its attractiveness as a manufacturing hub — as reasons why some hostile players might want to stir unrest. “China’s veiled warnings, Bangladesh instability, and internal disruptions in India all seem to be adding up to a broader attempt to paint India as geopolitically risky,” he says.



