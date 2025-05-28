IFCI Share Price Target 2025: PSU Stock Under Rs 70 Jumps 40% In One Week – Should You Buy?

IFCI Ltd shares surged 15.03% to close at ₹70.18, up ₹9.17 from the previous close of ₹61.01. | Image: Freepik

Shares of IFCI Limited soared more than 15% on Wednesday, May 28, continuing a strong rally that marks the fourth straight day of gains.

The stock has shown impressive momentum, rising in seven of the last nine trading sessions amid heavy trading volumes. This surge follows a robust quarterly performance reported by the company. The stock is currently trading at Rs 70 levels.

IFCI Limited (Industrial Finance Corporation of India) is a government-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) established in 1948. It provides medium and long-term financing to various sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and services.

IFCI Q4 FY25 Results

For the quarter ending March 2025, IFCI’s net profit rose 70.46% to Rs 227.28 crore compared to Rs 133.33 crore in the same period last year. However, sales declined by nearly 32% to Rs 413.61 crore from Rs 605.42 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal year ending March 2025, the company posted a net profit of Rs 171.04 crore, up 65% from Rs 103.66 crore the previous year. Sales for the year declined slightly by 5.56% to Rs 1,876.10 crore from Rs 1,986.58 crore in FY24.

Financial Strength and Valuation

According to Trendlyne, IFCI has a durability score of 50, indicating medium financial strength. The stock’s valuation score of 17 suggests it is currently expensive based on price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/BV) ratios.

With a P/E ratio of 110.8, the stock is in the "P/E Sell Zone," meaning it has traded above this valuation level for most of its history, and investors should be cautious.

IFCI Share Price Target 2025

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, notes that IFCI’s 60% rise in May is supported by heavy volumes. The stock has crossed above its 200-day moving average, signaling a positive trend, with short-term averages showing bullish crossovers.

However, due to the sharp rally, profit-taking may occur soon. Key support levels are around Rs 60-62 and Rs 55-58, while resistance is expected between Rs 70-75.

IFCI Share Price Movement

On May 28, IFCI shares closed at Rs 70.18, up Rs 9.17 or 15.03% from the previous close of Rs 61.01. The stock traded between Rs 60.40 and Rs 71.80 during the day. Over the past 52 weeks, the share price has ranged from Rs 35.67 to Rs 91.39. IFCI’s market capitalisation is approximately Rs 18,908 crore, and it is part of the BSE 500 index.

The stock has delivered strong returns recently, rising 39.11% in the last week, nearly 60% in one month, and an impressive 1,620% over the last five years, making it a notable multibagger stock.