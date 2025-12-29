Updated 29 December 2025 at 17:41 IST
IIP Surges 6.7% in Nov 2025: Auto, Pharma Lead Boom
India's IIP jumps 6.7% YoY in Nov 2025, driven by 8% manufacturing growth in motor vehicles (11.9%), pharma (10.5%), and basic metals (10.2%). Mining rebounds 5.4% post-monsoon; infra, intermediate, consumer goods lead. Electricity dips 1.5%. MoSPI highlights auto components, passenger cars boom.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth in November 2025, driven by 8 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Monday.
The growth is led by the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles, it added.
Growth in the Mining sector at 5.4 per cent has also rebounded due to the closure of the monsoon season and strong growth in metallic minerals such as Iron ore. The growth rate for Electricity was recorded at (-)1.5 per cent.
In the manufacturing sector, the top three positive contributors for November are: "Manufacture of basic metals" (10.2%), "Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products" (10.5%) and "Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers" (11.9%).
Further, the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers, under the item groups "Auto components/ spares and accessories," "Commercial Vehicles," and "Passenger cars," has shown a significant contribution to growth, it said.
Under the use-based classification, infrastructure and construction goods, intermediate goods, and consumer goods emerged as key contributors to the overall increase in industrial output.
Published On: 29 December 2025 at 17:41 IST