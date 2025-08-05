Inactive UAN Can Lead To No EPFO Services: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Activate UAN Using UMAG App

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that all Universal Account Numbers need to be allotted and activated using the UMANG app starting from August 1, 2025.

What Did EPFO Say?

According to a circular issued by the EPFO, "In order to ensure error-free generation of UAN, it has been decided that w.e.f. 1st August, 2025 the allotment/generation of UAN will be done only through the Aadhaar based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) in UMANG App."

Users need to activate their UAN in order to use online services offered by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), including getting EPF benefits and participating in the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme.

What Is UMANG App?

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) provides a single platform for all Indian citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging starting from central to local government bodies.

The application is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India.

How To Activate UAN Via UMANG App?

For the users who already have a UAN but have not activated it yet, here are the steps you can follow to activate your UAN: