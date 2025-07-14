Massive Tax Scam Uncovered: Income Tax Department Cracks Down On Fake Deductions & Exemptions

The Income Tax Department has kicked-off a large-scale crackdown on fraudulent claims of deductions and exemptions in Income Tax Returns (ITRs). Organized rackets, false filings, and misuse of beneficial provisions are under scrutiny.

This large-scale verification follows detailed analysis of misuse of beneficial provisions like deductions u/s 10(13A), 80GGC, 80E, 80D, 80EE, 80EEB, 80G, 80GGA and 80DDB, often in collusion with professional intermediaries. Advanced AI tools and third-party data are being used to identify suspicious patterns.

To identify suspicious patterns, the IT Department has leveraged financial data received from third-party sources, ground-level intelligence, and advanced artificial intelligence tools. These findings are further substantiated by recent search and seizure operations conducted in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, where evidence of fraudulent claims was found to have been used by various groups and entities.

Analysis reveals misuse of deductions under sections 10(13A), 80GGC, 80E, 80D, 80EE, 80EEB, 80G, 80GGA, and 80DDB. Exemptions have been claimed without valid justification. Employees of MNCs, PSUs, government bodies, academic institutions, and entrepreneurs are among those implicated.

Taxpayers are often lured into these fraudulent schemes with promises of inflated refunds in return for a commission. Despite a fully e-enabled tax administration system, ineffective communication remains a significant hurdle in assisting taxpayers. It has been observed that such ITR preparers often create temporary email IDs solely for filing bulk returns, which are later abandoned, resulting in official notices going unread.

In line with its guiding principle of ‘Trust Taxpayers First’, the IT Department has emphasised voluntary compliance. Over the past year, the IT Department has carried out extensive outreach efforts, including SMS and email advisories, nudging suspected taxpayers to revise their returns and pay the correct tax.

Physical outreach programs, both on and off campus, have also been conducted. As a result, approximately 40,000 taxpayers have updated their returns in the last four months, voluntarily withdrawing false claims amounting to Rs 1,045 crore. However, many remain non-compliant, possibly under the influence of the masterminds behind these evasion rackets.

The IT Department is now poised to take stern action against continued fraudulent claims, including penalties and prosecution wherever applicable.