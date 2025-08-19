Income Tax India Launches WhatsApp Channel: How Will It Benefit You?

How Will The WhatsApp Channel Benefit You?

What Is Income Tax?

Income tax is levied on the income earned by the taxpayer in the relevant financial year. Income tax is classified as a direct tax as it is borne by the taxpayer himself and the tax burden cannot to passed on further like indirect taxes. India follows a progressive tax rate for individuals i.e., the rate of tax increases with an increase in the assessee’s income. Income tax implications differs on the basis of the legal entity of the taxpayer, age of the tax payer, residential status and the nature of the income earned.