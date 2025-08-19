Income Tax India Launches WhatsApp Channel: How Will It Benefit You?

Updated 19 August 2025 at 20:47 IST
Income tax return filing season is here and it is very important for all taxpayers to file their income tax returns.
While the government has made several tools available starting from e-filing to excel utilities, the Income Tax department has also launched its own WhatsApp channel.
Taxpayers can now find the following very easily on the WhatsApp channel of Income Tax India:
Taxpayers will now have access to
Income tax is levied on the income earned by the taxpayer in the relevant financial year. Income tax is classified as a direct tax as it is borne by the taxpayer himself and the tax burden cannot to passed on further like indirect taxes. India follows a progressive tax rate for individuals i.e., the rate of tax increases with an increase in the assessee’s income. Income tax implications differs on the basis of the legal entity of the taxpayer, age of the tax payer, residential status and the nature of the income earned.
Published By : Sagarika Chakraborty
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 20:47 IST