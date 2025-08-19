Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 19 August 2025 at 20:47 IST

Income Tax India Launches WhatsApp Channel: How Will It Benefit You?

Income tax return filing season is here and it is very important for all taxpayers to file their income tax returns.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Income Tax Return-5 Excel Utility for assessment year (AY) 2024-25 is available on the IT departments e-portal.
Income Tax Return | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Income tax return filing season is here and it is very important for all taxpayers to file their income tax returns.

While the government has made several tools available starting from e-filing to excel utilities, the Income Tax department has also launched its own WhatsApp channel.

How Will The WhatsApp Channel Benefit You?

Taxpayers can now find the following very easily on the WhatsApp channel of Income Tax India:

  • Latest updates
  • Important alerts
  • Taxpayer awareness campaigns
  • Key initiatives

Taxpayers will now have access to 

What Is Income Tax?

Income tax is levied on the income earned by the taxpayer in the relevant financial year. Income tax is classified as a direct tax as it is borne by the taxpayer himself and the tax burden cannot to passed on further like indirect taxes. India follows a progressive tax rate for individuals i.e., the rate of tax increases with an increase in the assessee’s income. Income tax implications differs on the basis of the legal entity of the taxpayer, age of the tax payer, residential status and the nature of the income earned.

Also Read: Boost to Economy: Govt Unveils Measures to Increase Exports and Domestic Manufacturing

Published By : Sagarika Chakraborty

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 20:47 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source