Income Tax Slabs 2025-26 Budget 2025 Live Updates: Will Sitharaman Announce Relief For Middle Class?

Income Tax Slabs and Rates Budget 2025-26 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech Underway – Will the Middle Class Get Tax Relief?
Income Tax Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. Union budget 2025-26 is expected to place greater emphasis on the agriculture sector and may introduce tax reforms, including phasing out the old tax regime and implementing zero income tax for individuals earning less than ₹10 lakh per year. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet.
Currently, taxpayers can choose between two tax regimes: the old tax regime, which provides exemptions on housing rentals and insurance, and the new tax regime, introduced in 2020, which offers slightly lower tax rates but eliminates most major exemptions.
Salaried taxpayers can opt for either regime when filing their returns, while for those earning income from business or profession, the new tax regime was made the default option starting from FY 2023-24.
Will taxpayers receive any relief from the Union Budget 2025 announcements? Will the government introduce new tax reforms or modify existing policies to reduce financial burdens? Stay updated as FM Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025.
