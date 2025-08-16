Income Tax Update: ITR-6 Excel Utility Released Following ITR-1 To ITR-5 For Business Tax Filing

Income Tax Filing 2025: The Income Tax Department has released the ITR-6 Excel Utility for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year (AY) 2024–25), enabling eligible entities to file their annual income tax returns with updated reporting features.

The Income Tax department has released the ITR-6 Excel Utility for the fiscal year 2024-25 (Assessment Year) AY 2024-25, enabling eligible entities to file their annual income tax returns with updated reporting features.

Do You Need To File ITR-6?

ITR-6 is mandatory for all firms registered under the Companies Act, 2013 (or earlier versions), except those eligible to file ITR-5.

This includes:

Private Limited Companies

Public Limited Companies

One Person Companies (OPCs)

Other companies not claiming exemptions under Section 11 of the Income Tax Act.

Who Is Ineligible To File ITR-6?

Not applicable for companies claiming exemptions under Section 11 (e.g., trusts or institutions with income from property held for charitable or religious purposes).

ITR-6 is not for individuals, HUFs, firms, or other entities—these use other ITR forms (e.g., ITR-1, ITR-3, ITR-5, etc.).

Different Deadline For Taxpayers That Don't Require Audit

The income tax department has extended the deadline for those taxpayers, who don't require audits to file their taxes. The income tax reforms, fresh slabs under new income tax and capital gain taxes have prompted the department to extend the dates.

The taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited such as proprietorships, companies, and working partners in firms - have until October 31, 2025, to file their income tax returns (ITR) for the fiscal year 2024-25 (assessment year) 2025-26.

Ahead of filing their ITR, they must ensure their audit report is submitted by Sept 30, 2025. Presently, the income tax department has not announced any extension to this stipulated deadline.

Deadline for Those with International Dealings

If a taxpayer is involved in international transactions or certain specified domestic transactions, they have to submit a report under Section 92E. In this case, the due date for filing ITR is November 30, 2025.