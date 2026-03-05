India Auto Sales Jump 25.6% in February, Hit Record Retail Registrations: FADA

India’s automobile industry reached a landmark milestone in February 2026, with retail sales rising 25.6% year-on-year, driven by a combination of tax reforms, seasonal demand, and improving rural consumption.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total retail vehicle registrations touched 2.41 million units, making it the best-ever February performance for the Indian auto sector.

The surge reflects a strong demand environment across segments, particularly in two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and tractors, supported by improved affordability and favourable market conditions.

One of the key catalysts behind the strong sales growth was the “GST 2.0” tax reform introduced in late 2025, which simplified tax slabs and reduced the overall tax burden on several vehicle categories.

Under the revised structure, small cars and mass-market two-wheelers were moved from the 28% tax bracket to around 18%, significantly lowering showroom prices and monthly instalments for buyers.

The reduction in purchase costs has been particularly beneficial for middle-income households and rural consumers, helping revive demand across entry-level vehicle segments.

Wedding Season and Rural Recovery Drive Demand

Seasonal factors also played an important role in the February sales surge. A high volume of weddings across India during the month led to increased demand for vehicles often purchased as gifts, especially motorcycles and entry-level passenger cars.

At the same time, rural demand significantly outpaced urban growth, indicating a broader recovery in the countryside economy. Rural passenger vehicle sales rose more than 34%, compared with around 21% growth in urban markets.

Industry analysts attribute this trend to improved agricultural liquidity, higher farm incomes, and the affordability boost created by tax cuts.

Segment-Wise Sales Performance

Retail sales growth was broad-based across vehicle categories in February.

Two-wheelers remained the largest segment with 1,700,505 units sold, registering a 25% year-on-year increase. Passenger vehicle sales climbed to 394,768 units, growing 26.1% compared with the same period last year.

Commercial vehicles also recorded strong momentum, with 100,820 units sold, reflecting 28.9% growth. Meanwhile, three-wheelers saw sales of 117,130 units, up 24.4% year-on-year.

Tractors posted the strongest growth among all categories, with 89,418 units sold, marking a 36.4% increase, further highlighting the strength of rural demand.

The strong retail momentum also helped bring down dealer inventory levels. Passenger vehicle inventory at dealerships has now fallen to around 27–29 days, indicating a healthier balance between factory dispatches and retail demand.

Lower inventory levels suggest that consumer demand is gradually catching up with supply, improving overall sentiment within the automotive distribution network.

EV Growth Continues but Market Share Slightly Softens

While electric vehicle (EV) sales continued to grow, their market penetration saw a marginal dip in some segments, falling slightly below 4%.

Industry observers say this is partly due to the GST cuts on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which made traditional cars and motorcycles more affordable and narrowed the price gap with electric alternatives.

According to FADA, the Indian auto market is now moving beyond the sharp rebound seen in the immediate post-pandemic years and entering a more stable growth phase.