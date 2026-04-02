India Bonds Fall Before First Fy27 Debt Sale As War Keeps Oil High

The central government bonds fell on the fiscal year's first trading day, pushing the 10-year yield toward a twelfth straight rise as oil climbed after President Donald Trump said attacks on Iran would continue, with traders cautious ahead of a debt sale.

Trump said that Washington would continue to hit targets in the Islamic Republic over the next two to three weeks, dimming hopes of a swift end to the war. Brent crude futures jumped over 6% to $107 a barrel on Thursday.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol also warned that oil supply disruptions from the Middle East will rise in April, affecting Europe.

The benchmark 6.48% 2035 bond yield was up about 4 bps at 7.0734% by 11:15 a.m. IST, its highest since May 21, 2024. It ended at 7.0345% in the previous session.

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The yield rose 37 basis points in March and 45 bps in fiscal 2026 despite 100 basis points of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.

Oil above $100 per barrel could push inflation beyond 6% and trigger rate hikes in India, HSBC economists said.

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The RBI's rate-setting panel meets next week, with a decision due on April 8.

"The market is pricing in rate hikes in 2026 for now, but those expectations should ease if the war situation cools," a trader at a primary dealership said.

Traders also pared positions before New Delhi's 290 billion-rupee bond auction later in the day, which starts its 8.20 trillion-rupee borrowing programme for the fiscal first half.

India's overnight index swaps edged higher as rising domestic and U.S. yields unwound early receiving interest.