India Braces For Trump Tariff Impact: 55% of Exports To United States At Risk

In an official statement on Monday, August 11, 2025, the centre said 55 per cent of India's merchandise exports to the United States will be subjected to the US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs.

In the previous week, Trump increased the total levy imposed on India to 50 per cent with an additional tariff announcement. This led to highest tariff imposition on US trading partner, including the likes of Brazil.

The centre has taken into account the tariff imposed on goods while providing Monday's estimate, as per Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, response to a lawmaker's query.

"The Department of Commerce is engaged with all stakeholders including exporters and industry for taking feedback of their assessment of the situation," Chaudhary said.