'India Cannot Afford To Rely On Anyone, Must Be Aatmanirbhar': PM Modi

At the Uttar Pradesh International trade show 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted how despite disruptions and global uncertainties India is progressing towards achieving its goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

While addressing the gathering in Greater Noida, PM Modi said, "Today India is progressing towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Despite the disruptions and uncertainties in the world, India’s growth remains attractive."

"Disruptions do not deter us; instead, we find new directions and opportunities within them. Amid these disruptions, India is strengthening its foundations for the coming decades. And our resolve and mantra in this journey is a self-reliant India — Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Commenting on the pertinence of self-reliance in the manufacturing sector, he said, "The government is putting a lot of effort under ‘Make In India’ initiative. We want to manufacture from chip to ship in India. The government has decriminalized many such rules under which cases were filed against people for making even smallest of mistakes in business.”

"In a changing world, the more a country depends on others, the more its growth will be compromised. Therefore, a country like India cannot afford to rely on anyone. India must become Aatmanirbhar. Every product that can be made in India should be made in India itself," he added.

His comments come a day after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to a comprehensive package of Rs 69,725 crore to revitalize India’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem

The package introduced a four-pillar approach designed to strengthen domestic capacity, improve long-term financing, promote greenfield and brownfield shipyard development, enhance technical capabilities and skilling, and implement legal, taxation, and policy reforms to create a robust maritime infrastructure.