India Capable Of Being World's AI Backbone: Miniorange CEO At AI Impact Summit 2026

On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Anirban Mukherji, the Founder and CEO of miniOrange, a cybersecurity company, asserted that India is uniquely positioned to lead in this space due to its massive talent pool.

Mukherji said, “India only only place in the world which is capable of being the cyber security and AI backbone of the world can be India only because there are millions of software engineers here.”

He emphasised that the initiative taken at the government and cabinet levels represents a major step for the country. Mukherji noted that the scale of the event, which brought together leaders and speakers from across the globe, underscores India's rising influence in the technology sector.

Mukherji stated that the summit provides a great benefit by fostering a deeper understanding of artificial intelligence as a "way of living." He observed that the excitement surrounding these developments extends beyond national borders.

Advertisement

He shared a personal anecdote related to his son. "My son who is studying in Canada, said he is very excited that at the government level, at the cabinet level, such a step has happened where there are so many countries," he said.

Advertisement

The discussion at the summit also focused on the socio-economic impacts of AI, particularly regarding employment. Mukherji pointed out that the technology is expected to create numerous job opportunities.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held from February 16-20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam. The Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.