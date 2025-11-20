Updated 20 November 2025 at 16:56 IST
India Economic Summit 2025: Republic Media Network to Host Piyush Goyal & Hardeep Singh Puri for High-Level Dialogue on India’s Global Economic Rise
Republic Media will host the India Economic Summit 2025 on Nov 28, featuring Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri. Themed “India’s Global Moment,” the summit brings top policymakers and industry leaders together to outline India’s path toward a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
Republic Media Network is set to host the 5th edition of the India Economic Summit on November 28, 2025, at its state-of-the-art headquarters in Noida, widely recognised as Asia’s largest news centre. The 2025 edition carries the theme “India’s Global Moment,” emphasizing the nation’s expanding economic influence, emerging global opportunities, and its ambitious path toward becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
The summit’s high-level significance is reflected in the presence of Chief Guests Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Their participation will set the stage for a day of deep policy discussions, strategic insights, and forward-looking perspectives from leaders across sectors.
Summit Highlights and Structure:
Welcome Address:
Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, will inaugurate the summit, followed by remarks from economist and PMEAC member Shamika Ravi, who will frame the day’s policy context.
Keynote Sessions:
Piyush Goyal will deliver a keynote on India’s economic transformation at a pivotal moment in its growth story. The summit will close with an address by Hardeep Singh Puri on “India’s Economy: The Path Ahead,” outlining long-term strategies for sustained expansion.
Also Read: India targets $30 trillion economy and high-income status by 2047: NITI Aayog | Republic World
High-Profile Speakers:
This year’s speaker lineup features prominent economists like Amitabh Kant and Shamika Ravi, industry leaders such as Sundeep Sikka and Chintan Shah, and financial-market specialists including Ashu Madan and Dinshaw Irani—reflecting the summit’s depth of expertise and future-focused vision.
Renowned corporate honchos such as Chintan Shah, Director - Enterprise business – ITES & GCC, Google; Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund; Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Marcellus Investment Managers; Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group; Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley india; and other major institutions will headline sessions focused on:
- Atmanirbhar Bharat and policy priorities
- Next-generation technology investments
- The future of India’s healthcare ecosystem
- Equity markets and financial-sector outlook
India’s global leadership in AI, digital innovation, and tech-driven growth
Networking Lunch & High Tea:
The summit will facilitate cross-industry conversations, bringing together policymakers, business strategists, institutional investors, and emerging innovators.
Thematic Focus
The 2025 agenda aligns with India’s core development pillars, including:
Innovation-led economic expansion
Nationwide infrastructure transformation
Green energy acceleration and solar adoption
Region-wide inclusive development
New-age investment frameworks and global business strategies
