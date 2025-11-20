India Economic Summit 2025: Republic Media Network to Host Piyush Goyal & Hardeep Singh Puri for High-Level Dialogue on India’s Global Economic Rise

Republic Media Network is set to host the 5th edition of the India Economic Summit on November 28, 2025, at its state-of-the-art headquarters in Noida, widely recognised as Asia’s largest news centre. The 2025 edition carries the theme “India’s Global Moment,” emphasizing the nation’s expanding economic influence, emerging global opportunities, and its ambitious path toward becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.



The summit’s high-level significance is reflected in the presence of Chief Guests Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Their participation will set the stage for a day of deep policy discussions, strategic insights, and forward-looking perspectives from leaders across sectors.



Summit Highlights and Structure:



Welcome Address:

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, will inaugurate the summit, followed by remarks from economist and PMEAC member Shamika Ravi, who will frame the day’s policy context.



Keynote Sessions:

Piyush Goyal will deliver a keynote on India’s economic transformation at a pivotal moment in its growth story. The summit will close with an address by Hardeep Singh Puri on “India’s Economy: The Path Ahead,” outlining long-term strategies for sustained expansion.