India Electronics Boom: 6X Production, 8X Exports in 11 Years Under Modi; PLI Creates 25L Jobs

India saw a ramp-up of electronics production by 6 times and export increasing 8 times in the last 11 years, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Electronic goods production rose from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25. Exports during the period rose from Rs 0.38 lakh crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore.



PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) attracted over Rs 13,475 crore worth of investment, with a production of Rs 9.8 lakh crore achieved, the Union minister reported through a series of posts on X.

According to the Minister, the growth in electronics manufacturing in India should be credited to PM Modi's vision of developing a comprehensive ecosystem. Electronics manufacturing created 25 lakh jobs in the last decade.

"This is the real economic growth at the grassroots level. As we scale semiconductors and component manufacturing, job creation will accelerate," one of the X posts read.

PLI (LSEM) is driving manufacturing, jobs, and exports in the electronics sector. Over 1.3 lakh jobs have been created in the last 5 years, the minister said, noting that both global and Indian manufacturers participated in the growth story.

Electronics is now India's third-largest export category, climbing from seventh place. Notably, India is the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world. Mobile manufacturing units in India have risen from 2 in 2014-15 to about 300 today. In fact, 99.2 per cent of mobile handsets sold in India are 'Made in India'.

Mobile phone production rose from Rs 0.18 lakh crore to Rs 5.5 lakh crore, while its exports rose from negligible Rs 0.01 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, reflecting the 'Make in India' initiative.The initial focus of the government was on finished products. "Now we are building capacity for modules, components, sub-modules, raw materials, and the machines that make them," the minister wrote in one of his X posts.

The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme is supporting this shift.

As many as 249 applications represented Rs 1.15 lakh crore investment, Rs 10.34 lakh crore production, and created 1.42 lakh jobs. According to the Union Minister, it is the highest-ever investment commitment in India's electronics sector. "This shows industry confidence," he asserted.

In his X posts, he also mentioned the ten semiconductor units approved to date. "Three are already in pilot or early production. Fabs and ATMPs from India will soon supply chips to phone and electronics manufacturers," he apprised in the X post.

