India, EU Move to Deepen Strategic Partnership with New Security and Defence Framework

India and the European Union are set to take their two-decade-old strategic partnership into a more security-centric phase, with both sides preparing to roll out a Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) at the 16th India-EU Summit today. The proposed framework signals a change from largely economic cooperation to a broader engagement confining defence, security, technology, and global governance.

The India-EU strategic partnership was first formalised in 2004, but today’s summit is expected to mark one of its most consequential upgrades, reflecting shared concerns around geopolitical instability, supply-chain vulnerabilities and emerging security threats.

High-Level Talks at the 16th India-EU Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding restricted and delegation-level discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa as part of the summit proceedings. The meeting is being co-chaired by the three leaders, underlining the political weight both sides are attaching to the engagement.

Alongside the leaders’ talks, an India-EU Business Forum is also being held, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and investors to align commercial priorities with the evolving strategic agenda.

Security and Defence Partnership

The proposed Security and Defence Partnership is expected to explore India’s participation in select European defence initiatives, potentially opening avenues for cooperation in areas such as maritime security, cyber defence, counter-terrorism, crisis managemen,t and joint capacity-building.

For India, the framework offers an opportunity to diversify defence and security partnerships beyond traditional alignments, while for the EU, closer engagement with India strengthens its outreach in the Indo-Pacific, a region of growing strategic importance to Europe.

The move also places India among a limited group of EU partners with structured defence cooperation mechanisms.

Trade Remains the Backbone of the Relationship

Even as security cooperation gains prominence, trade and investment continue to anchor India-EU ties. The European Union is India’s largest trading partner in goods, with bilateral merchandise trade crossing $130 billion annually. Services trade adds significantly to this figure, driven by IT, business services and professional mobility.

The EU is also among India’s top sources of foreign direct investment, with thousands of European companies operating across manufacturing, automobiles, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and financial services in India.

FTA and Defence Framework to Advance in Parallel

In addition to security cooperation, the summit is expected to push forward the long-negotiated India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), alongside a defence framework pact and a forward-looking strategic agenda.

Negotiations on the FTA, which were relaunched in 2022 after a long pause, aim to create one of the world’s largest free-trade arrangements, covering a combined market of nearly 2 billion people and roughly a quarter of global GDP. The agreement is expected to improve market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and strengthen supply-chain integration.

Taken together, the FTA and defence framework reflect a deliberate effort to synchronise economic, strategic and security interests rather than treat them as separate tracks.

Beyond Economics