India EV Charging Boom 2025: 27,432 Stations at Petrol Pumps, 19.24% Ethanol Blending Milestone

India increased its electric vehicle charging infrastructure in 2025 with the installation of thousands of new stations at petrol pumps across the country.



According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas' year-end press release, under the FAME-II government scheme, 8,932 charging stations were set up at retail outlets. Oil marketing companies also built over 18,500 more charging stations using their own money, bringing the total to 27,432 charging stations across the country.

This growth will help more people use electric cars and bikes by making charging easier. These stations are located where people already go to get fuel, making it simple for drivers to find a place to charge their vehicles.

"Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies are setting up 4,000 Energy Stations during 2024-25 to 2028-29 along major corridors and other feasible locations." These stations are being developed as integrated mobility hubs offering conventional fuels such as petrol and diesel along with alternative fuels including biofuels, CNG, LNG (where feasible) and electric vehicle charging facilities. "As of 1 November 2025, 1,064 Energy Stations have been set up across the country," the release said.

Besides charging for cars, the government also focused on big trucks. The "APNA GHAR" project created more than 500 rest areas for truckers. These areas improve road safety and help create jobs in rural parts of the country. These efforts are part of a national plan to make transportation cleaner and more efficient for the future.

Biofuels witnessed major gains during the year. "Ethanol blending in petrol reached an average of 19.24 per cent in ESY 2024-25, with cumulative foreign exchange savings exceeding ₹1.55 lakh crore and substantial carbon emission reductions," the release said. Advanced biofuels were promoted under the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana, with operational second-generation ethanol plants at Panipat and Numaligarh marking key milestones.

