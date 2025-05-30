India Q4 GDP FY25: Growth at 7.4%, Full-Year Forecast Retained At 6.5%

Q4 FY25 GDP: India’s economic growth remained strong in the final quarter of FY 2024-25, with GDP expanding by 7.4%, according to provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). For the full financial year, real GDP growth stood at 6.5%, in line with earlier government forecasts, reaffirming the country’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies.

Robust Growth Despite Global Headwinds

The January–March (Q4) GDP figure reflects a resilient domestic economy, even as global conditions remained challenging. In nominal terms, GDP rose 10.8% in Q4, while annual nominal GDP growth was 9.8%, driven by strong performances across multiple sectors.

Sectoral Performance

The construction sector emerged as the standout performer, growing 10.8% in Q4 and 9.4% over the full year. Government-led services also remained buoyant, with the Public Administration, Defense & Other Services segment expanding by 8.7% in Q4 and 8.9% annually.

The financial, real estate, and professional services sector recorded 7.8% growth in Q4 and 7.2% for FY25. Notably, the Primary Sector—comprising agriculture, mining, forestry, and fishing—rebounded strongly, growing 5.0% in Q4 compared to just 0.8% in the same period last year. Its full-year growth came in at 4.4%, a significant rise from 2.7% in FY24.

Consumption and Investment on the Rise

On the demand side, Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE)—a key measure of consumer spending—grew 7.2% in FY25, up from 5.6% in the previous year. Investment momentum remained firm, with Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) rising 9.4% in Q4 and 7.1% over the year.

These figures indicate a broad-based recovery in domestic demand and capital formation, helping support the overall growth trajectory.

GVA Growth Mirrors GDP Momentum