India Grounds $6.1 Billion Investments Across 14 States in FY26, Over 31,000 Jobs Expected

New Delhi: India has grounded investments worth USD 6.1 billion across 14 states in the financial year 2025–26, covering around 60 projects and expected to generate over 31,000 jobs, according to official data released by Invest India on Thursday.

A substantial 42% of the total investment has come from European countries, reflecting sustained global interest in India’s growth story. Other major sources include the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have emerged as leading investment destinations, supported by policy push and infrastructure readiness.

Madhya Pradesh has topped in terms of employment generation, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

The figures indicate a sharp uptick in investment momentum, with grounded investments rising nearly threefold compared to the previous financial year. The average deal size has also increased by 1.8 times, signalling a move towards larger, high-value projects.

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Sectorally, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food processing account for nearly 65% of the total investments, while emerging sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), electronics manufacturing (ESDM), aerospace, and defence are witnessing growing traction.

The investment base is also widening geographically, with Bihar, Assam, and Sikkim seeing increased activity, pointing to a more distributed investment landscape beyond traditional hubs like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi.

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Commenting on the trend, Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO, Invest India, said the growth reflects a deeper transformation in how investments are being facilitated. She added that the agency is increasingly acting as a long-term partner to investors, supporting them across the entire lifecycle—from entry to expansion.

Officials also credited policy reforms, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, along with infrastructure development and ease of doing business measures, for driving the surge.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said the rising investment figures underscore growing global confidence in India’s policy ecosystem and its emergence as a preferred manufacturing destination.