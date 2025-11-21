Updated 21 November 2025 at 21:08 IST
Good News For Full Time Employees, Gratuity Eligibility Reduced From Four To Just A Year
India has implemented four consolidated labour codes from November 21, 2025, replacing 29 laws to streamline compliance, ensure minimum wages, expand social security to gig workers, strengthen worker protections and modernise regulations across sectors.
India has moved a step closer to modernising its labour framework, with the Ministry of Labour & Employment announcing the rollout of the four consolidated labour codes — on Wages, Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety & Working Conditions — effective November 21, 2025. The reform replaces 29 central labour laws, marking one of the most extensive legislative updates in decades.
The new Codes aim to simplify compliance, widen social-security coverage and introduce consistent protections for workers across sectors. Under the Code on Wages, every worker — regardless of industry — is now legally entitled to a minimum wage. Employers must issue written appointment letters, ensuring greater clarity on work terms.
A significant feature of the Social Security Code is the inclusion of gig and platform workers, a first for India. Aggregators will contribute a portion of their turnover towards social-security funds, while workers will be assigned a portable Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number, allowing benefits to follow them across states and jobs. Fixed-term employees, too, receive substantial upgrades, including parity with permanent staff and gratuity eligibility after one year instead of five.
Women workers gain expanded rights under the new rules, including the option to work night shifts with safety guarantees. Establishments must also include women representatives in grievance-redressal mechanisms.
The Codes are expected to reduce regulatory friction through single-registration and single-return systems, replacing the earlier maze of filings. The traditional “inspector” model will be replaced with an “inspector-cum-facilitator” approach focused on guidance and compliance rather than punitive oversight.
Sector-specific changes also feature prominently. Plantation and mining workers will receive annual health check-ups and mandatory safety training. Audio-visual and digital-media workers, previously operating in loosely regulated environments, will now be entitled to appointment letters, overtime norms and social-security benefits. For migrant and informal-sector workers, the government promises better portability of entitlements, including access to PDS benefits.
The Labour Ministry has described the reform as overdue for a workforce increasingly shaped by gig work, tech-driven employment and interstate mobility. While the Codes formally come into effect this month, the real test will lie in the timely notification
