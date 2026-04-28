India’s industrial recovery faced a significant cooling period at the close of the fiscal year. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 4.1% in March 2026, according to official data released on Tuesday. This marks a deceleration from the 5.1% growth recorded in February, hitting its lowest level since October 2025.

The primary weight on the index came from a sharp slowdown in the electricity sector. Power generation grew by a marginal 0.8% in March, a fall from the 7.5% expansion seen in the same month last year. Unusual weather patterns and high base effects could have contributed to this near-stagnation in energy demand.

Manufacturing and Mining Resilience

Despite the overall moderation, core industrial pillars remained steady:

Manufacturing: The sector recorded a growth of 4.3%, supported by strong performance in "basic metals" and "motor vehicles."

Mining: This was the month’s standout performer, rising 5.5% compared to a meagre 1.2% in March 2025.

Fiscal Year Wrap-Up

For the full fiscal year 2025-26, India's cumulative industrial output stood at 4.1%, marginally higher than the 4% recorded in the previous year. Under the use-based classification, "infrastructure and construction goods" showed continued strength, reflecting the government's sustained push on capital expenditure.

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However, the consumer durables segment showed signs of fatigue, indicating that rural and urban demand for high-value items may be stabilizing. As the new fiscal year begins, all eyes remain on private consumption and global energy prices.