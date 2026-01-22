India Is Giving Jobs To US Citizens: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's Subtle Reality Check At WEF 2026

After a panelist in Davos 2026 suggested that Infosys' basic premise of functioning in the US was to layoff local workers, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the tech mammoth had provided jobs to nearly 30,000 American workers.

The panelist Oren Cass, who is the Founder of American Compass, a conservative think-tank said Infosys functioned on the premise of offering American firms a chance to maximise profits by "laying off American workers, and relying upon lower-income Indian workers."

Taking a subtle dig at Cass' suggestive remarks, Parekh said, “We have about 30,000 employees in the US , who are essentially American workers.”

"There are newer areas. We are recruiting at colleges in America, and growing that base as well. We have digital centres in several states. For example, in North Carolina, in Rhode Island, in Connecticut on the west coast and these are centres essentially bringing in US employees to do the project that we’re working on," he said.

Further he noted that at present the global phenomenon is more of where companies are "driving change in their technology, and are looking for depth in certain types of skills. For example over the last seven years, a lot of work has been in cloud technologies or in digital tech technologies and as we look ahead a lot of the new work is AI technologies."

"There what we see is the things not possible in the past with AI are becoming more possible for companies to embark upon and that’s the new work that Infosys is working on," he said.