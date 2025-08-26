India-Japan Summit: Critical Minerals And Quad Strategy Top PM Modi’s Agenda In Tokyo

External Affairs Minister on Tuesday underlined the growing significance of the Quad partnership for both New Delhi and Tokyo, particularly in securing critical minerals, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to travel to Japan later this week, according to a report by Reuters.



PM Modi will be in Tokyo from August 29–30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, where he will hold wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The discussions are expected to cover security, defence cooperation, ship maintenance, and space collaboration, alongside the broader role of the Quad grouping, as per the report by the aforementioned wure agency



Formed by India, Japan, Australia, and the United States, the Quad has increasingly aligned its agenda around regional stability in the Indo-Pacific and supply-chain resilience. Last month, the four nations announced a joint initiative on critical minerals, a move aimed at reducing dependence on Beijing, which dominates the global market in this sector.



“Quad is indeed an important platform for advancing peace, stability, prosperity and development in the Indo-Pacific region,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. “In recent years, its scope has widened to include practical cooperation on shared challenges.”