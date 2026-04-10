India’s systematic investment is showing both strength and fatigue, as record-breaking monthly inflows collide with a rising trend of investor exits.

According to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), SIP contributions surged to ₹32,087 crore in March 2026, up from ₹29,845 crore in February. This 7.5% jump indicates a comeback from the previous month's minor dip. The total number of contributing SIP accounts has also reached 9.72 crore, thus showing the shift toward market-linked savings in India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Stoppage Ratio At 76%

Despite the inflow numbers, the industry is grappling with high "churn." The SIP stoppage ratio, the ratio of discontinued or tenure-completed SIPs to new registrations, has gone up to 76%.

While the base of investors continues to expand with 65.7 lakh new registrations in the recent cycle, nearly 50 lakh SIPs were either paused or terminated. This isn't necessarily a sign of panic, but rather a mix of:

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Profit Booking: Investors securing gains at the end of the financial year.

Tenure Completion: A large block of SIPs started during the 2023-24 boom, reaching their natural end-date.

Volatility Hedging: Retail caution following the Nifty IT crash and escalating West Asia tensions.

AUM Dip

The broader industry saw its Total Assets Under Management (AUM) decline to ₹73.73 lakh crore, down from the February peak of ₹82.03 lakh crore. This was driven by massive seasonal outflows in debt schemes, which saw nearly ₹2.95 lakh crore in redemptions. It's a typical phenomenon as the fiscal year closes and corporates pull out liquidity for tax and balance sheet requirements.

Equity schemes, however, remained the star performer, attracting net inflows of ₹40,450 crore in March, led by strong interest in Flexi Cap and Small Cap funds.

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