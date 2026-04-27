Updated 27 April 2026 at 17:34 IST India-New Zealand FTA Signed: What Gets Cheaper for You and How the ‘Red Lines’ Protect Farmers The India-New Zealand FTA secures Zero-Duty access for 100% of Indian exports, specifically boosting the textile, leather, and gems industries. It introduces a "Visa Jackpot" of 5,000 annual slots for Indian professionals and extended work rights for students. Critically, India has successfully excluded the dairy, poultry, and sugar sectors to protect domestic farmers, while New Zealand gains concessional access to India's wine and wood markets.