India Objects To Mexico's 50% Tariff Hike, Warns of "Appropriate Measures"

India responds to Mexico's unilateral imposition of traiffs on the south Asian nation's exports. | Image: Freepix

After Mexico announced a tariff hike on India to the extend of 50%, the centre has objected to this unilateral decision which would dirsput the south Asian country's export market.

While India is eyeing a solution via resolution routes with the South American nation, centre said it might take "appropriate measures" to protect its exporters whilst continuing diplomatic efforts to reverse the move.

Further, the central administration also noted that Mexico's decision to hike tariffs on the world's fastest growing economy is not insync with the "spirit of cooperative economic engagement" between both countres or with principles of transparency in the multilateral trading system.

The tariff revisions is likely to have an adverse impact on nearly 1,463 product categories, and have an overall effect on several key Asian economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Thailand.

Most products are expected to face duties of around 35%, though rates will range from 5% to 50%.

Mexico's Ministry of Economy unexpectedly resubmitted the tariff proposal on 3 December 2025, accelerating the legislative process after initially deferring it to August 2026 following concerns raised by affected trading partners and Mexican industry groups.

The Mexican administartion has cited support for local production and reducing trade imbalances as the primary rationale.

India responed quickly with the Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal holding high-level discussions with Mexico's Vice Minister of Economy Luis Rosendo, with follow-up technical meetings expected soon.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico first raised concerns on 30 September 2025, seeking special concessions to shield Indian exports.

The Department of Commerce is also looking at the nitigrities of tariff alterations whilst interacting with Mexican officials to explore mutually beneficial solutions within global trade rules.

The real-term impact on Indian exports will be based on how critical Indian goods are to Mexican supply chains and whether Indian companies can secure exemptions or pass tariff costs to Mexican consumers, according to an official, citing a PTI report.

The detailed list of affected items has yet to be officially notified.