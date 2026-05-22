Venezuela became India's third-largest crude oil supplier in May, overtaking energy giants Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Data compiled by global energy cargo tracker Kpler shows that the South American nation shipped 417,000 barrels per day (bpd) to India so far this month. This marks a sharp increase from 283,000 bpd in April. Before April, Venezuela had sent zero oil to Indian ports for nine consecutive months.

The rapid surge follows the easing of United States restrictions on Venezuelan exports earlier this year. Only Russia and the United Arab Emirates supplied more crude to India during the month of May.

Sourcing Change

The sudden reshuffling of India’s energy basket comes as ongoing conflicts in West Asia alter traditional shipping routes. Recent disruptions around the critical Strait of Hormuz have forced Indian private and state refiners to look beyond traditional Middle Eastern supply hubs.

Advertisement

While shipments from Iraq and Iran have faced severe logistics bottlenecks and blockades this month, total Indian crude imports actually rose 8% month-on-month to 4.9 million bpd in May, according to port tracking data. Refiners successfully filled the supply gaps by tapping cheaper alternatives across the Atlantic.

Kpler's shipping ledger notes that economic benefits are driving this trade pivot. Venezuelan heavy crude is currently trading at a highly competitive discount compared to standard global benchmarks like Brent crude.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Indian Commerce Ministry refinery logs confirm that this high-sulfur, heavy-grade from Venezuela fits India’s advanced processing infrastructure. In particular, the complex refining setup operated by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is built to maximize fuel yields from exactly this type of dense oil.

Saudi Shipments

As Venezuela expanded its market share, shipments from Saudi Arabia to India saw a steep decline. Saudi supplies nearly halved to 340,000 bpd in May, dropping from 670,000 bpd recorded in April.