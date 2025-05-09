India-Pakistan War News: How Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal Reacted To The Conflict

India-Pakistan War News: In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a military response by India to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. During this operation, Indian forces targeted nine terrorist sites deep inside Pakistan. Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted and neutralised these attacks using their Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

Prominent Indian business leaders have publicly expressed their support for the Indian Armed Forces and the nation's leadership.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, stated, "We are very proud of our Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor. India stands united, fierce in resolve and unshakable in purpose, against the scourge of all forms of terrorism. Under the bold and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces have responded with precision and power to every provocation from across the border."

"Prime Minister Modi's leadership has demonstrated that India will never remain silent in the face of terror and that we will not tolerate a single attack on our soil, on our civilians, or on the brave men and women who defend our nation. The last few days have shown that every threat to our peace will be met with firm and decisive action", he said.

"The Reliance family is ready to support any measure in protecting our nation's unity and integrity. We like our fellow Indians believe - India seeks peace, but not at the cost of its pride, security or sovereignty. Together, we will stand. We will fight. And we will prevail. JAI HIND! JAI HIND KI SENA!," he concluded.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, expressed, "It is in times like these that the world witnesses the true strength and unity of India, forged as much in her sameness, as in her diversity. We stand in unwavering solidarity and are committed to supporting our armed forces as they defend the soul of our motherland and the spirit of our ideals. #IndiaFirst Jai Hind!"

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, conveyed, "I salute the brave soldiers and the brave women of our forces. All my prayers are with you. In this just and righteous action that upholds India's pride, I stand with the leadership of the country and the valorous armed forces — with my heart and soul."

He further added, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, India is doing its work with full decisiveness, determination, responsibility, and maturity. We, the 1.4 billion Indians, are a powerhouse at this moment. This strength is limitless, unique. India will always be victorious. Jai Hind!"

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, remarked, “Flood? Army. Earthquake? Army. Terror attack? Army. Child in borewell? Army. Riots? Army. But for ribbon cutting? Actors & politicians. Whether it’s war or weather, the Indian Army always shows up. Maybe it’s time we invite them to the celebrations too.”

On Thursday, Pakistan attempted a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8.