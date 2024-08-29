Published 15:09 IST, August 29th 2024
India plans repairability index for mobile, electronics to tackle e-waste
Joint Secretary Anupam Mishra highlighted concerns about the lack of genuine spare parts in local markets, and compatibility issues with product components.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India plans repairability index for mobile, electronics to tackle e-waste | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:09 IST, August 29th 2024