India Poised to Lead Global Biotechnology Revolution: Minister Jitendra Singh Highlights Innovation and Public-Private Partnerships

The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh on Monday said that India is poised to lead a biotechnology-driven transformation of the global economy, claiming the country has taken an early lead in preparing for the next wave of industrial change.

"I believe that in the coming days the next industrial revolution will be based on the biotechnology. During that time, we can say in full confidence that India have already paved it's way in that direction while other countries of the world might be getting ready for it...." Singh said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Second Foundation Day celebration of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), where he underlined that India's biotechnology ecosystem has moved beyond piecemeal efforts to an integrated, innovation-led framework combining institutions, industry and entrepreneurs.

Positioning biotechnology as a key instrument of economic strategy, Singh emphasized the role of partnerships in driving growth.

"Also, integration of public-private participation that's the key of Indian economic reforms," he said, adding that the biotech sector showcases how collaboration between government, academia and industry can translate science into impactful products.

The minister launched the BRIC-BIRAC Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) Program, aimed at supporting early-stage biotech innovators with mentoring, institutional backing and a pathway to commercialisation.

Singh traced the evolution of BRIC to a larger reform push to break down silos in India's science ecosystem.

"There are many institutions of ours whose work is inter-related so sometimes there is overlapping of work, or some other issues emerged. So Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave this suggestion 2-3 years back to integrate these institutions. Days are over when work was done in silos, now the world understands that integrated working is way forward approach," he said.

He noted that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) was among the first government departments to implement this vision. "We are proud this biotechnology department is one of the departments in the government of India which initiated the process of integration and brought 14 institutes under one umbrella of BRIC," he said.

According to Singh, the integration has had a multiplier effect, extending coordination even beyond the formal BRIC network. "Now the situation is that, other institutes which are outside the ambit of BRIC are also working in sync with it," he added.