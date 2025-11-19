India Poised to Lead Global Skilled Workforce with DIDAC India 2025 Spotlight on Skilling and Technology

India has a unique opportunity in the global job markets as the world needs skilled manpower and the country has a huge pull of manpower, said Aditya Gupta, CEO of the India Diadactics Association, stressing on the need of skilling.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Didac India and DIDAC Skills 2025 event in the national capital, Gupta said, "The world needs skilled manpower. India has youth manpower. What we need is skilling. It's not something which can be sorted overnight, but it is something which we can work on."

"The skill gap remains and that's where the challenge lies," he added emphasising the need to prepare the Indian youth to compete in the global markets. India Diadactics Association CEO also spoke about the growing role of technology in education, and the opportunities presented by international institutions entering India.

Didac India is an annual international exhibition and conference focused on educational resources and technology for the education and skills sectors, considered the largest event of its kind in Asia. In its latest GDP Growth Prospects Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated that to spur the economic growth, the government is committed to a strategy centred on deregulation, infrastructure investment and MSME development; enhancing female labour force participation; skilling the workforce to harness the demographic dividend; and accelerating digitalization.

India's demographic dividend, driven by a growing working-age population, presents a crucial opportunity to boost GDP growth. The working age population is projected to rise from 735 million in 2011 to 988.5 million in 2036. The current working age population is 64.2 percnt and for next 10 years the favorable demographics will remain approximately at 65 percent.

With one of the youngest populations globally, sixty-five percent of India's fast-growing population is under 35. The country has the potential to leverage its workforce for significant economic development over the next three decades.

To harness its demographic dividend, India must strengthen education, healthcare and skill development, while prioritizing employment generation in labour-intensive sectors and increasing women's workforce participation.

Programs like Mission Shakti, Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi aim to enhance women's economic empowerment. Complementing these efforts, the make in India initiative seek to revitalize manufacturing, generate large-scale employment especially for semi-skilled and unskilled workers.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha had stated that to harness its demographic dividend, India must strengthen education, healthcare and skill development, while prioritizing employment generation in labour-intensive sectors and increasing women's workforce participation.