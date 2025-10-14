Paused Due To Trump's Tariffs, India Post Resumes Mail Services To US

India Post will resume all categories of international postal services to the United States from October 15, 2025, after nearly two months of suspension prompted by regulatory changes in US import policy.



Postal shipments from India to the US had been halted since August 22, 2025, following an Executive Order 14324 issued by the US administration that withdrew the de minimis treatment for postal imports. Under the earlier rule, small-value shipments were exempt from duties, but the new order required detailed data capture and advance payment of customs duties on all incoming items.



The suspension was necessary because India Post’s systems were not immediately compatible with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) framework, which mandated duty collection and remittance through approved intermediaries.



After extensive technical work, pilot testing, and collaboration with CBP-qualified partners, India Post has now introduced a Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) mechanism. This will allow customs duties on postal shipments to the US to be collected upfront in India and remitted directly to US authorities, ensuring complete compliance and eliminating delivery delays at American ports.