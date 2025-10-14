Updated 14 October 2025 at 19:49 IST
Paused Due To Trump's Tariffs, India Post Resumes Mail Services To US
India Post will restart international postal services to the US from October 15, 2025, after introducing a new duty-paid system aligned with US customs. The move ends a two-month suspension and eases export compliance for MSMEs at no added cost.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
India Post will resume all categories of international postal services to the United States from October 15, 2025, after nearly two months of suspension prompted by regulatory changes in US import policy.
Postal shipments from India to the US had been halted since August 22, 2025, following an Executive Order 14324 issued by the US administration that withdrew the de minimis treatment for postal imports. Under the earlier rule, small-value shipments were exempt from duties, but the new order required detailed data capture and advance payment of customs duties on all incoming items.
The suspension was necessary because India Post’s systems were not immediately compatible with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) framework, which mandated duty collection and remittance through approved intermediaries.
After extensive technical work, pilot testing, and collaboration with CBP-qualified partners, India Post has now introduced a Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) mechanism. This will allow customs duties on postal shipments to the US to be collected upfront in India and remitted directly to US authorities, ensuring complete compliance and eliminating delivery delays at American ports.
As per CBP guidelines, postal consignments originating from India will attract a flat customs duty of 50% on the declared Free on Board (FOB) value, as prescribed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Unlike commercial or courier shipments, no additional or product-specific duties will be levied—making the postal channel a cost-effective and predictable logistics option for exporters.
India Post has clarified that no extra service charges will be applied for DDP processing or Qualified Party coordination. Postal tariffs remain unchanged, ensuring affordability for MSMEs, artisans, e-commerce sellers, and small traders who rely on the postal network for exports.
Shipments across all categories—EMS, Air Parcels, Registered Letters, and Tracked Packets—can now be booked from any post office, International Business Centre, or Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK), or through the India Post online portal.
Officials said the move not only reinstates a key trade link with the US but also strengthens India’s commitment to Make in India, One District One Product (ODOP), and export-led growth through a globally compliant postal network.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 14 October 2025 at 19:49 IST