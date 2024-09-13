Published 10:44 IST, September 13th 2024
India probe finds Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart breached antitrust laws
(Repeats Sept 12 story with no change in text) * India says Amazon, Flipkart broke local competition laws * Companies had select sellers which hurt smaller players, reports find * Amazon, Flipkart
- Republic Business
- 4 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Amazon Flipkart antitrust investigation | Image: Amazon, Flipkart
- Listen to this article
